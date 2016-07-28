FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CIT Group Q2 earnings per share $0.07
July 28, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CIT Group Q2 earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - CIT Group Inc

* CIT reports second quarter 2016 net income of $14 million ($0.07 per diluted share); income from continuing operations of $181 million ($0.90 per diluted share)

* Q2 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $541 million vs I/B/E/S view of $620.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.7 according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly common equity tier 1 of 13.4 percent and total capital ratio of 14.1 percent

* Sets July cash dividend of $0.15 per share

* Allowance for loan losses was $399 million at June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

