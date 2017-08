July 28 (Reuters) - ITC Holdings Corp

* Reports second quarter and year-to-date 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $303.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.58

* Qtrly reported operating revenues $298 million versus $275.1 million

* Qtrly adjusted operating revenues increased to $306.2 million compared to $288.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: