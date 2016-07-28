FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum Q2 earnings per share $1.51

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp

* Increased quarterly dividend by 12.5 percent, to $0.36 per share

* Q2 total revenues and other income $16,790 million versus $20,581 million last year

* Qtrly earnings include charge of $0.03 per share related to impairment of equity method investment held by mplx lp

* On july 20, extended trade receivables securitization facility for new three-year term and reduced capacity from $1 billion to $750 million

* Replaced existing bank revolving credit facility with four-year $2.5 billion bank revolving credit facility,364-day $1 billion bank revolving credit

* Q2 earnings include net benefit of $0.44/share primarily related to reversal of company's lower of cost or market inventory valuation reserve

* Marathon petroleum corporation reports second-quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.51

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly "earnings benefited from improving crack spreads"

* Refining & marketing segment income from operations was $1.08 billion in quarter, compared with $1.18 billion in same quarter of 2015

* Q2 revenue view $16.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

