BRIEF-Suncoke Energy reports Q2 loss per share $0.07

July 28 (Reuters) - Suncoke Energy Inc

* Year guidance for 2016 consolidated adjusted ebitda of $210 million to $235 million

* Suncoke energy inc says 2016 domestic coke production is expected to be between 4.0 million and 4.1 million tons

* Q2 revenue view $286.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $292.7 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Suncoke energy inc says capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $45 million for 2016