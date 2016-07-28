FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-National Oilwell reports Q2 loss per share $0.30 excluding items
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-National Oilwell reports Q2 loss per share $0.30 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc

* Backlog for capital equipment orders for rig systems at june 30, 2016 was $2.94 billion

* New orders during quarter were $66 million for rig systems

* Backlog for capital equipment orders for completion and production solutions at june 30, 2016 was $947 million, down 5 percent from q1

* National oilwell varco reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.30 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.58

* Q2 revenue $1.72 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.79 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rig systems generated revenues of $564 million in q2 of 2016, a decrease of 39 percent from q1 of 2016

* Backlog for capital equipment orders for rig systems at june 30, 2016 was $2.94 billion

* Other items in quarter included $143 million in pre-tax charges primarily associated with severance, facility closure costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.