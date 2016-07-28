BRIEF-Dow reports Q2 sales of $12 billion

July 28 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co
* Dow reports second quarter results
* Q2 sales $12 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.24 billion
* "Continue to see healthy demand in North America, led by the strength of the consumer"
* "Continue to see favorable conditions and robust demand in our core consumer-led markets ... throughout the world"
* "Measured recovery in Europe continues, despite heightened geopolitical uncertainties"
* "Latin America is showing early signs of improvement from a low base" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)