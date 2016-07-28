FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dow reports Q2 sales of $12 billion
July 28, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dow reports Q2 sales of $12 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co

* Dow reports second quarter results

* Q2 sales $12 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.24 billion

* "Continue to see healthy demand in North America, led by the strength of the consumer"

* "Continue to see favorable conditions and robust demand in our core consumer-led markets ... throughout the world"

* "Measured recovery in Europe continues, despite heightened geopolitical uncertainties"

* "Latin America is showing early signs of improvement from a low base" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

