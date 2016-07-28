FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Independence Contract Drilling Q2 adj loss per share $0.07 excluding items
July 28, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Independence Contract Drilling Q2 adj loss per share $0.07 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Independence Contract Drilling Inc :

* Charges incurred during q2 included $0.04per share, of retirement benefits associated with departure of executive officer

* Independence contract drilling, inc. Reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.07 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $15.2 million versus I/B/E/S VIEW $14.8 million

* Capital expenditure budget for second half of 2016 is $8.0 million

* Charges incurred during Q2 of 2016 included $0.01 per share, related to amortization of deferred financing costs

* At end of Q2, signed two six-month term contracts with new customer for mobilization of shaledriller rigs during Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

