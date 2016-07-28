FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-MPLX LP sees 2016 net income $140 mln to $240 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MPLX LP sees 2016 net income $140 mln to $240 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - MPLX LP :

* Confirmed 2016 guidance of 12 to 15 percent distribution growth rate over prior year

* Announced Frank Semple will retire as vice chairman on oct. 31, 2016

* Confirmed 2016 guidance of 12 to 15 percent distribution growth rate over prior year, double-digit distribution growth rate in 2017

* Sees 2016 growth capital expenditures $900 million to $1.2 billion

* MPLX LP sees 2016 net income $140 million to $240 million

* MPLX LP sees 2016 net cash provided by operating activities: $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion

* MPLX LP reports second-quarter 2016 financial results

* Frank Semple will retire as vice chairman on Oct. 31, 2016

* MPLX continues to anticipate its Marcellus and Utica shale processing facilities will average approximately 80 percent utilization for 2016

* Second-Quarter 2016 net income includes a non-cash impairment charge of $89 million related to an equity method investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.