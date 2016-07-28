BRIEF-Lazard Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.61

July 28 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd :

* Reports second-quarter and first-half 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 revenue $542 million

* Says assets under management of $192 billion as of June 30, 2016, down 6% from june 30, 2015, and up 1% from March 31, 2016

