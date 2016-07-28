FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-RPM Q4 earnings per share $1.13
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 11:12 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-RPM Q4 earnings per share $1.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - RPM International Inc :

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.68 to $2.78

* In fiscal 2017, expecting overall sales growth in 4% to 6% range

* In fiscal 2017 we anticipate approximately $0.06 per share in additional unfavorable currency translation

* RPM reports record fourth-quarter and full-year results for fiscal 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $1.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $1.43 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.42 billion

* Foreign currency translation negatively impacted sales by 2.8% in quarter

* In fiscal 2017, expecting overall sales growth in 4% to 6% range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.