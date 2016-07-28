BRIEF-RPM Q4 earnings per share $1.13

July 28 (Reuters) - RPM International Inc :

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.68 to $2.78

* In fiscal 2017, expecting overall sales growth in 4% to 6% range

* In fiscal 2017 we anticipate approximately $0.06 per share in additional unfavorable currency translation

* RPM reports record fourth-quarter and full-year results for fiscal 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $1.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $1.43 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.42 billion

* Foreign currency translation negatively impacted sales by 2.8% in quarter

* In fiscal 2017, expecting overall sales growth in 4% to 6% range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)