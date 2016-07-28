BRIEF-CoreSite Realty Q2 revenue $96.1 million

July 28 (Reuters) - CoreSite :

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports second quarter revenue and FFO per share growth of 18% and 31% year over year, respectively

* Q2 revenue rose 18.1 percent to $96.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $3.56 to $3.64

* Q2 FFO per share $0.89

* Says increasing its 2016 guidance for net income attributable to common shares to a range of $1.41 to $1.49

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $3.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S