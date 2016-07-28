FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-L-3 Q2 earnings per share $1.88
July 28, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-L-3 Q2 earnings per share $1.88

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - L-3 Communications Holdings Inc

* L-3 announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.88 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $2.664 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.49 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Funded backlog declined 4 percent to $8,125 million at June 24, 2016, compared to $8,423 million at December 31, 2015

* Updated 2016 financial guidance

* Sees 2016 net sales $10,150 million to $10,250 million

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $7.81, revenue view $10.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Funded orders for 2016 Q2 were $2,136 million compared to $2,512 million for 2015 Q2

* Sees full-year diluted EPS $7.65 to $7.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

