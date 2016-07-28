FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Visteon Q2 earnings per share $0.76
July 28, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Visteon Q2 earnings per share $0.76

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Visteon Corp

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.22 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 sales $773 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $821.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Reaffirmed 2016 Full Year adjusted ebitda and adjusted free cash flow guidance

* Says electronics backlog of $15.9 billion at quarter-end

* Qtrly electronics sales totaled $762 million, a decrease of $18 million from Q2 last year

* Says established a range for electronics product group sales guidance of $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion for full-year

* Year adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow guidance; established sales guidance range of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
