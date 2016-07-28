FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Harley-Davidson Q2 earnings per share $1.55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Harley-davidson Inc

* Davidson reports second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 revenue $1.86 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.67 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.55

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Davidson inc - now expects to ship 264,000 to 269,000 motorcycles to dealers worldwide in 2016

* Q2 Harley-Davidson retail motorcycle sales in U.S. were down 5.2 percent compared to year-ago

* Q2 international retail sales increased by 4.3 percent over prior year quarter

* Davidson Inc - now expects full-year 2016 operating margin of approximately 15 to 16 percent for motorcycles segment

* Q2 Harley-Davidson U.S. Market share for quarter was 49.5 percent, an increase of 2.0 points over same period in 2015

* Harley-Davidson worldwide retail motorcycle sales in Q2 were down 1.9 percent on weak U.S. Industry results

* Davidson Inc - had previously provided full-year shipment guidance of 269,000 to 274,000 motorcycles

* Davidson Inc - in Q3, company expects to ship 48,500 to 53,500 motorcycles compared to 53,472 motorcycles shipped in year-ago period

* Davidson Inc - is taking precautionary step of lowering its full-year shipment guidance

* Davidson Inc - continues to expect 2016 capital expenditures for Harley-Davidson, inc. Of $255 million to $275 million

* Davidson - given market softness in U.S., continued competitive environment, global economic uncertainty, lowering full-year shipment guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
