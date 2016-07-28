FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers squibb reports Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.69
July 28, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers squibb reports Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :

* Myers Squibb reports second quarter financial results

* Qtrly Opdivo worldwide revenues $840 million versus $122 million last year

* Qtrly Sprycel worldwide revenues $451 million versus $405 million last year

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $4.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.65 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.55 to $2.65

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.43 to $2.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
