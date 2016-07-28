FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Tower reports second quarter 2016 results
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Tower reports second quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - American Tower Corp

* Quarterly consolidated AFFO per share $ 1.38

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.442 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion

* Sees full year total property revenue $5,615 million to $5,705 million

* Sees full year net income of $965 million to $1,025 million

* Raising midpoint of full year 2016 outlook for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA,consolidated AFFO by $10 million, $15 million and $15 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

