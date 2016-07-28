FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Milacron Holdings reports Q2 earnings of $0.18/share
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Milacron Holdings reports Q2 earnings of $0.18/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Milacron Holdings Corp

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $308.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $303.2 million

* Reaffirms fiscal 2016 guidance of 0 percent to 2 percent organic sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margins to be between 18.5 percent and 19 percent

* Expects capital expenditures of about $50 to $55 million for fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

