BRIEF-Milacron Holdings reports Q2 earnings of $0.18/share

July 28 (Reuters) - Milacron Holdings Corp

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $308.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $303.2 million

* Reaffirms fiscal 2016 guidance of 0 percent to 2 percent organic sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margins to be between 18.5 percent and 19 percent

* Expects capital expenditures of about $50 to $55 million for fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: