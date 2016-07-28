BRIEF-Lear qtrly adjusted earnings per share $3.66

July 28 (Reuters) - Lear Corp
* Lear corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $3.66
* Lear corp sees sales in 2016 are expected to be in range of $18.5 billion to $18.8 billion
* Lear corp sees fy core operating earnings are expected to be in range of $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion
* Fy2016 revenue view $18.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lear reports record second quarter 2016 results and increases full year outlook
* Q2 earnings per share $3.82
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S