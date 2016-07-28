FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Cambrex Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cambrex Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Cambrex Corp

* Seesfy 2016 gross sales increase 10% - 13%

* Sees FY capital expenditures $70 - $75 million

* Sees FY free cash flow $60 - $70 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.56, revenue view $475.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales increased 12% (11% excluding impact of foreign currency) to $119.1 million

* Cambrex reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.68 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA $144 - $149 million

* Sees FY adjusted income from continuing operations per share $2.49 - $2.61

* Q2 revenue view $114.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.