a year ago
BRIEF-ADP sees 2017 adjusted EPS from cont ops to grow 10-12 pct
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ADP sees 2017 adjusted EPS from cont ops to grow 10-12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc

* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations increased 25% to $0.69

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow 10% to 12%

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $2.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adp reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results; provides fiscal 2017 outlook

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 7 to 9 percent

* Compared to last year's q4, qtrly revenues grew 8% to $2.9 billion

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share from continuing operations increased to $0.62

* Anticipates 2017 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow 6% to 8% compared with $3.25 in fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

