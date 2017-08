July 28 (Reuters) - Malvern Bancorp Inc

* Malvern bancorp, inc. Reports net income of $1.6 million, or $0.25 per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2016, representing a 31.9% increase over the third quarter of fiscal 2015

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25

* Qtrly total interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $1.4 million, or 26.9 percent, to $6.6 million