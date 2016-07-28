FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abiomed reports Q1 gaap earnings per share of $0.29
July 28, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Abiomed reports Q1 gaap earnings per share of $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Abiomed Inc

* Is maintaining its fiscal year guidance for gaap operating margin in range of 18% to 20%

* Fy2017 revenue view $439.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abiomed announces q1 fy 2017 revenue of $103.0 million, up 40% over prior year

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $103 million versus i/b/e/s view $97.2 million

* Is increasing lower end of its fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance with new range of $435 million to $445 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

