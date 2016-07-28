BRIEF-Detour Gold Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

July 28 (Reuters) - Detour Gold Corp :

* Detour Gold Corp says for Q2 total cash costs of $691 per ounce sold and AISC of $1,030 per ounce sold

* Accelerated its debt reduction program by buying back $82 million of debt from cash flow in Q2

* Now in a position to have surplus cash to meet debt reduction target of $300 million by year-end

* To remove upper end of annual production guidance

* Company is narrowing its 2016 gold production guidance to between 540,000 and 570,000 ounces

* Detour Gold Corp qtrly gold production totaled 139,359 ounces, in line with company's quarterly guidance range

* Detour Gold reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 loss per share $0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $166.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $185.7 million

* Detour Gold Corp says Q2 revenues of $166.7 million on gold sales of 131,606 ounces at an average realized price of $1,230 per ounce