BRIEF-GasLog Partners Q2 earnings per unit $0.52
July 28, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GasLog Partners Q2 earnings per unit $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Gaslog Partners LP :

* Our demand outlook for LNG carriers with long-term charters remains positive

* Qtrly revenues $48 million versus $49.6 million

* GasLog Partners LP reports financial results for the three month period ended June 30, 2016 and declares cash distribution

* Gaslog Partners LP says for Q2, gaslog partners has declared a cash distribution of $0.478 per unit

* GasLog Partners LP says qtrly earnings per unit $0.52

* New liquefaction projects representing about 140 million tonnes per annum of capacity have taken FID and are scheduled to come online between now and 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
