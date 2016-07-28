FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Meritage Homes reports Q2 earnings per share $0.95
July 28, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Meritage Homes reports Q2 earnings per share $0.95

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Meritage Homes Corp

* Qtrly homes closed 1,950 units versus 1,556 units

* Qtrly home orders 2,073 units versus 1,986 units

* Says Q2 orders for new homes increased 4% over prior year

* Reiterating our projections for 2016 full year orders, closings, revenue and diluted earnings per share

* Reports a 35% increase in home closing revenue and a 37% increase in net earnings, resulting in diluted eps of $0.95 for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.95

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.55 to $3.85

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.80 to $0.85

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Meritage homes corp qtrly total closing revenue $797.9 million versus $597.8 million

* Providing q3 projections, including approximately 1,600-1,800 orders

* Expect home closing gross margins of approximately 17.5-18.0% for q3 and for year

* Expect to deliver diluted eps of $0.80-0.85 for q3 and $3.55-3.85 for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

