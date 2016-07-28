BRIEF-Surmodics reports Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.37

July 28 (Reuters) - Surmodics Inc :

* Surmodics reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Raises FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view to $0.98 to $1.08

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $20 million versus I/B/E/S view $16.3 million

* Raises fy 2016 gaap earnings per share view to $0.52 to $0.59

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $68 million to $70 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $65.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S