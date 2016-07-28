BRIEF-Emcor Group Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.95

July 28 (Reuters) - Emcor Group Inc :

* Emcor Group, Inc. reports second quarter results

* Emcor Group sees FY 2016 earnings per share from continuing operations, excluding items, to be in range of $2.90 to $3.10, up from a previous range of $2.75 to $3.00

* Q2 earnings per share $0.92 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $1.93 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.75 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $7.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases 2016 revenue guidance and diluted eps guidance range

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.92, revenue view $7.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: