a year ago
BRIEF-Mead Johnson Nutrition reports Q2 and FY First-half results
July 28, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mead Johnson Nutrition reports Q2 and FY First-half results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Mead Johnson Nutrition Co :

* Revised its net sales outlook and now expects full year net sales of 5% to 7% below prior year on a reported basis

* Revised its net sales outlook and now expects full year net sales of 0% to 2% below prior year on a constant dollar basis

* Mead Johnson Nutrition reports second quarter and first half 2016 results; reaffirms 2016 eps guidance; announces an expansion of cost productivity program

* Reaffirms fy 2016 gaap earnings per share view $2.91 to $3.03

* Q2 earnings per share $0.83

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view $3.48 to $3.60

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.88 excluding items

* Qtrly net sales $941.5 million versus $1,032.4 million

* Q2 revenue view $963.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.51, revenue view $3.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $966.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
