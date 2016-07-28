FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sealed Air reports Q2 earnings per share $0.25
July 28, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sealed Air reports Q2 earnings per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Sealed Air Corp

* Sealed Air reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Sees FY 2016 sales about $6.85 billion

* Q2 sales $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.74 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sealed Air says continues to anticipate 2016 free cash flow to be approximately $550 million, including capital expenditures of approximately $275 million

* Says updated 2016 outlook

* FY2016 revenue view $6.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says outlook for adjusted EPS is expected to be at high end of previous guidance range of $2.52 to $2.60 for 2016

* Sealed Air Corp says currency is expected to have a negative impact of approximately $275 million on net sales and $45 million on adjusted EBITDA for FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

