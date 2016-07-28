BRIEF-Celgene reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.75

July 28 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp

* Celgene reports second quarter 2016 operating and financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.44

* Q2 revenue $2.754 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.7 billion

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abraxane sales for Q2 were $249 million, a 2 percent increase year-over-year

* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted EPS $5.70 to $5.75

* Sees 2016 revlimid net sales about $6.8 billion

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.70, revenue view $11.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 net product sales guidance for Pomalyst/Imnovid, Abraxane and Otezla remain unchanged

* 2016 guidance updated: revlimid and total net product sales; EPS

* Sees 2016 adjusted operating margin approximately 54.0%

* Sees 2016 GAAP diluted eps $3.82 to $4.05

* Sees 2016 total net product sales about $11 billion