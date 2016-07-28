FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scana Q2 earnings per share $0.74
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Scana Q2 earnings per share $0.74

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Scana Corp

* Scana reports financial results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.74

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scana corp qtrly operating revenues $905 million versus $967 million last year

* Q2 revenue view $986.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms its targeted average annual earnings per share growth rate range to be negative 6 to 0 percent over next 3 to 5 years

* Reaffirms targeted average annual growth rate for GAAP-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share to be 4-6 percent over next 3 to 5 years

* Reaffirms guidance for 2016 GAAP-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share of $3.90 to $4.10,with internal target of $4.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

