BRIEF-Brunswick Corp Q2 EPS of $1.17

July 28 (Reuters) - Brunswick Corp

* On a gaap basis, qtrly diluted eps of $1.17

* 2016 guidance: narrowed revenue and maintained eps ranges

* Qtrly net sales $1.24 billion, up 9 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For the full year, anticipate a slight improvement in both gross margins and operating margins

* For 2016, expect to generate positive free cash flow in excess of $200 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.48, revenue view $4.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Co's plan including acquisitions reflects revenue growth rates in 2016 to be in the range of 10 to 11 percent

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.19