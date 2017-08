July 28 (Reuters) - Bridge Bancorp Inc :

* Bridge Bancorp, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly net interest income increased $10.2 million to $30.6 million, with a net interest margin of 3.48 pct

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50