#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Central Pacific Financial Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Central Pacific Financial Corp :

* Credit to provision for loan and lease losses of $1.4 million in q2 of 2016, compared to a credit of $7.3 million in q2 of 2015

* Central Pacific Financial Corp reports $12.1 million second quarter earnings and increases quarterly dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income increased to $39.6 million from $37.3 million in Q2 of 2015 and $39.2 million in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
