a year ago
BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods reports Q2 earnings per share $0.39
July 28, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods reports Q2 earnings per share $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc :

* Pinnacle Foods reports strong second quarter results and raises guidance for the year

* Raised its guidance for year

* Input cost inflation outlook has improved to be at low end of company's 2 pct to 3 pct guidance range for year

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.15

* Q2 sales $756.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $755.4 million

* Boulder brands is now expected to contribute approximately $0.07 to $0.08 of adjusted diluted EPS for year

* Capital expenditures for full year are now expected in range of $115 million to $125 million

* Productivity for year remains estimated in range of 3.5 pct to 4.0 pct of cost of products sold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

