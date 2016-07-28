BRIEF-Trimas posts Q2 earnings $0.23/share from continuing operations

July 28 (Reuters) - Trimas Corp:

* Trimas Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.22 to $1.30 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $203.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $222.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says appointment of Thomas Amato as Trimas president and chief executive officer