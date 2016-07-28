BRIEF-Federal Signal Q2 adjusted EPS $0.17 from cont ops

July 28 (Reuters) - Federal Signal Corp

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.07per share

* Federal signal corporation reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales fell 16 percent to $172.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.65 to $0.75

* Expect that temporary profit deferral could reduce 2016 eps outlook by up to $0.05

* Temporary profit deferral related to implication of JJE acquisition