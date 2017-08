July 28 (Reuters) - Superconductor Technologies Inc :

* Superconductor Technologies Inc. Announces $2.2 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market

* Superconductor Technologies Inc says offering was priced at $3.08375 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)