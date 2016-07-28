BRIEF-Columbus Mckinnon reports quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share

July 28 (Reuters) - Columbus Mckinnon Corp

* Columbus Mckinnon reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $149 million versus I/B/E/S view $147.5 million

* "We still believe the year will be challenging, but end markets appear to be stabilizing"

* Believe that North American market may have bottomed as oil prices and rig counts have stabilized & supporting industries seemed to have steadied