a year ago
BRIEF-Columbus Mckinnon reports quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Columbus Mckinnon reports quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Columbus Mckinnon Corp

* Columbus Mckinnon reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $149 million versus I/B/E/S view $147.5 million

* "We still believe the year will be challenging, but end markets appear to be stabilizing"

* Believe that North American market may have bottomed as oil prices and rig counts have stabilized & supporting industries seemed to have steadied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
