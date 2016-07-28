FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Oracle buys Netsuite
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oracle buys Netsuite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp

* Oracle buys Netsuite

* Oracle says transaction is valued at $109.00 per share in cash, or about $9.3 billion

* Expect acquisition to be immediately accretive to Oracle's earnings on a non-gaap basis in first full fiscal year after closing

* Closing subject to condition that a majority of Netsuite's shares not owned by executive officers or directors be tendered in tender offer

* Special committee unanimously approved transaction on behalf of oracle and its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
