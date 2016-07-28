FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-WWE posts Q2 earnings of $0.01/share
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-WWE posts Q2 earnings of $0.01/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment:

* WWE reports record revenue and q2 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly OIBDA of $7.5 million was in line with company's guidance

* Says for Q3 2016, company projects average paid subscribers to WWE network of 1.49 million, up or down 2%

* Says Q3 subscriber forecast represents a sequential decline of 2% from Q2 2016

* Says estimates Q3 2016 adjusted OIBDA of approximately $24 million to $28 million

* Q2 revenue rose 32 percent to $199 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted OIBDA could be in a range of approximately $70 million to $85 million

* Says for FY, continues to believe average paid subscriber growth would be at upper end of its range

* Sees 2016 adjusted OIBDA would be between $80 million and $85 million

* World Wrestling Entertainment says multi year content distribution deal in china with PPTV, return of a WWE live event to shanghai in September

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $181.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.