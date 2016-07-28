BRIEF-CVR refining reports 2016 second quarter results

July 28 (Reuters) - CVR Refining LP

* CVR refining reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 sales $1.164 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.12 billion

* Qtrly net income per common unit $0.53

* Q2 2016 throughputs of crude oil and all other feedstocks and blendstocks totaled 210,488 bpd

* CVR refining will not pay a cash distribution for 2016 Q2

* Coffeyville and Wynnewood refineries posted a combined crude throughput of 202,536 barrels per day (bpd) for Q2