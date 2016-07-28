BRIEF-Heartland Express Q2 earnings per share $0.20

July 28 (Reuters) - Heartland Express Inc :

* Qtrly operating revenue $160.8 million versus $191.7 million

* Currently anticipates a total of approximately $40 to $50 million in net capital expenditures for calendar year 2016

* Heartland Express Inc reports revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 revenue $160.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $169 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)