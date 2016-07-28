FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Republic First Bancorp Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.03
July 28, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Republic First Bancorp Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Republic First Bancorp Inc Says Total Risk

* Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Reports second quarter results and announces expansion into residential mortgage lending through acquisition of oak mortgage company

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue rose 26 percent to $14.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $14.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Based capital ratio was 12.62% and Tier I leverage ratio was 8.93% at June 30, 2016

* Qtrly net interest income $11.6 million versus $9.6 million

* Total deposits increased by $304 million, or 27%, to $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2016 compared to $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2015

* Total assets increased by $310 million, or 24%, to $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2016 compared to $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2015

* Republic First Bancorp Inc says tangible book value per share was $3.13 as of June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

