July 28 (Reuters) - Mdc Partners Inc

* Mdc partners inc. Reports results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue rose 0.1 percent to $337 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02 from continuing operations

* Revises 2016 financial guidance to reflect lowered full year expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: