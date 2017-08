BRIEF-SBA Communications says Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.48 excluding items

July 29 (Reuters) - SBA Communications Corp :

* Sees q3 total revenues $ 406.5 million to $ 416.5 million

* Sees fy 2016 total revenues $ 1,628.5 million to $ 1,648.5 million

* Sees q3 adjusted ebitda $ 278.0 million to $ 283.0 million ; sees fy 2016 adjusted ebitda $ 1,117.0 million to $ 1,127.0 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $1.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sba communications corporation reports 2nd quarter 2016 results; provides 3rd quarter and updated full year 2016 outlook

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.48 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $405.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $403.4 million

* Q2 revenue $405.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $403.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $412.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S