BRIEF-Deckers outdoor Q1 Non-GAAP loss per share $1.80

July 28 (Reuters) - Deckers Outdoor Corp
* Says company continues to expect fiscal year 2017 net sales to be in range of down 3% to flat
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $498.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Deckers outdoor corp sees Q2 fiscal 2017 net sales to be up 1% to 3% versus same period last year
* Deckers Outdoor Corp sees Q2 fiscal year diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.12 to $1.22 compared to $1.11 for same period last year
* Deckers brands reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.05 to $4.40
* Q1 Non-GAAP loss per share $1.80
* Q1 loss per share $1.84
* Q1 sales $174.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $170.3 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 7.3 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-2.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 sales up 1 to 3 percent
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share about $1.12 to $1.22
* Expect majority of our earnings increase in fiscal 2017 to come in third and fourth quarters.
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.27, revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pretax charges that may occur from any further restructuring charges, expected to be in range of $10-$15 million in fiscal year 2017