a year ago
BRIEF-Deckers outdoor Q1 Non-GAAP loss per share $1.80
July 28, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Deckers outdoor Q1 Non-GAAP loss per share $1.80

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Deckers Outdoor Corp

* Says company continues to expect fiscal year 2017 net sales to be in range of down 3% to flat

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $498.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Deckers outdoor corp sees Q2 fiscal 2017 net sales to be up 1% to 3% versus same period last year

* Deckers Outdoor Corp sees Q2 fiscal year diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.12 to $1.22 compared to $1.11 for same period last year

* Deckers brands reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.05 to $4.40

* Q1 Non-GAAP loss per share $1.80

* Q1 loss per share $1.84

* Q1 sales $174.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $170.3 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 7.3 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $-2.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 sales up 1 to 3 percent

* Continues to expect fiscal year 2017 net sales to be in range of down 3% to flat

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share about $1.12 to $1.22

* Expect majority of our earnings increase in fiscal 2017 to come in third and fourth quarters.

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.27, revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pretax charges that may occur from any further restructuring charges, expected to be in range of $10-$15 million in fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
