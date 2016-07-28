BRIEF-Dynamic Materials Q2 loss per share $0.05

July 28 (Reuters) - Dynamic Materials Corp :
* Q3 gross margin is expected to be in a range of 20% to 22%
* Expected to incur approximately $750,000 in remaining restructuring charges during second half of 2016
* Dynamic materials reports second quarter financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.05
* Q2 sales fell 8 percent to $41.3 million
* Sees Q3 sales down about 5 percent
* Sees Q3 sales down about 5 percent

* Sees FY 2016 sales down 5 to 7 percent