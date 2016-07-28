FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dynamic Materials Q2 loss per share $0.05
July 28, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dynamic Materials Q2 loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Dynamic Materials Corp :

* Q3 gross margin is expected to be in a range of 20% to 22%

* Expected to incur approximately $750,000 in remaining restructuring charges during second half of 2016

* Dynamic materials reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.05

* Q2 sales fell 8 percent to $41.3 million

* Sees Q3 sales down about 5 percent

* Sees FY 2016 sales down 5 to 7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

