a year ago
BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care Q2 sales $23 million
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care Q2 sales $23 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Tandem Diabetes Care Inc :

* Non-Gaap operating margin is estimated to be in range of negative 52 percent to negative 62 percent for FY

* As of June 30, 2016, company had $56.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

* Tandem diabetes care reports second quarter 2016 financial results, updates 2016 guidance and announces new T:SLIM X2(TM) insulin pump and associated technology upgrade program

* Q2 sales $23 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.1 million

* Non-Gaap sales are now estimated to be in range of $105 million to $110 million for FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
