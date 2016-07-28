BRIEF-Qlik Technologies Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

July 28 (Reuters) - Qlik Technologies Inc
* In light of pending acquisition by Thoma Bravo, not issuing guidance nor holding earnings conference call to discuss its Q2 results
* Qlik announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Q2 revenue $180.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $166.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Transaction under previously announced merger agreement with Thoma Bravo is expected to close in Q3